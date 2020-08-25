Success of COVAX hinges on countries filling up funding and research gaps: WHO chief

At least 172 countries are engaging with the COVAX Global Vaccines Facility, which has both the largest and most diverse Covid-19 vaccine portfolio in the world, said World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Stressing the need for a collaborative approach in research and funding to ensure equitable access to the final product, he said, “vaccine nationalism only helps the virus.”

“At present there are nine vaccines that are part of this dynamic portfolio, which is constantly being reviewed and optimised to ensure access to the best possible range of products. Discussions are ongoing with four more producers. And a further nine vaccines are currently under evaluation for the longer term,” he said, during a routine media briefing.

The facility is a mechanism for joint procurement and pooling risk across multiple vaccines so that whatever a vaccine is proven to be safe and effective — all countries within the facility will be able to access it.

“Most importantly, it is the mechanism to enable a globally coordinated rollout,” he said, touching on a concern raised by many world leaders. “This doesn’t just pool risk, it also means that prices will be kept as low as possible,” he added.

“We’re working with vaccine manufacturers to provide all countries that join the effort, timely and equitable access to all vaccines, licensed and approved,” he said, indicating that it was in the interest of all countries, even those invested independently with manufacturers.

Collaborate not compete

New research outlines that global competition for vaccine doses could lead to prices spiking exponentially in comparison to a collaborative effort such as the COVAX Facility. It would also lead to a prolonged pandemic as only a small number of countries would get most of the supply, he said.

The world has so far invested $12 trillion in keeping economies moving, said Tedros, adding “investing in the COVAX Facility is the fastest way to end this pandemic and ensure a sustainable economic recovery.”

Through the allocation framework, COVAX will ensure that low-, middle- and high-income countries receive the vaccine in a timely way, when there is a safe and effective vaccine.

“The success of the COVAX Facility hinges not only on countries signing up to it, but also filling key funding gaps for both the research and development work and to support lower-income economies within the facility,” he said.

Initially, there would be a limited supply, and it was important then to provide the vaccine to those at highest risk around the world, said Tedros. “This includes health workers, as they are on the frontlines in this pandemic and critical to saving lives and stabilising the overall health system.” It also includes people over 65 years old and those with certain diseases that put them at higher risk of dying from Covid-19, he added.

As supply increases, the next stage of the vaccine rollout would be expanded based on an assessment of each country’s vulnerability to the virus, he said. In order to be able to secure enough doses to rollout the vaccines, the next step for the partnership is for countries to make binding commitments in support of the COVAX Facility, he said. The goal of the mechanism is to deliver at least two billion doses of safe, effective vaccines by the end of 2021. As governments invest trillions into economic stimulus, the COVAX Facility offers a huge return on investment, he pointed out.