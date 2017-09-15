World

Suresh Chitturi is now Vice-Chairman of International Egg Commission

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 10, 2018 Published on September 15, 2017

Suresh Chitturi, Managing Director of Srinivasa Farms, has been appointed Vice-Chairman of International Egg Commission at a meeting held at Bruges in Belgium. Suresh will be in this position for next two years.

Suresh is the only the second person from India to be appointed as a top executive of the international association after B V Rao of Venkateshwara Hatcheries about 25 years ago.

