World

Suspect in custody after 3 reported killed in Illinois shooting

Reuters December 26 | Updated on December 27, 2020 Published on December 27, 2020

Illinois police said they had arrested a suspect on Saturday after media reported three people had beenwere killed and three injured in a nighttime shooting at abowling alley.

"Suspect is in custody. This an active and on going investigation," tweeted the police in Rockford, west of Chicago. The department had earlier tweeted that there was an "active shooter investigation near Don CarterLanes on E.State Street. Avoid the area.

