Sydney air quality worse than Shanghai as fires rage

Print media needs a new talent strategy
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Sydney is world famous for its shimmering harbour and clear blue skies. Not this summer.
As bush fires ravage the country’s east coast, pollution is becoming a regular occurrence in Australia’s biggest city -- triggering health warnings and intensifying the debate about climate change in the worlds driest-inhabited continent.
Pockets of the city ranked worse than Shanghai on Thursday, with one suburb showing a very unhealthy reading of as much as 206, according to the World Air Quality Index, while Shanghai came in an unhealthy 160.
A separate index, compiled by the state government, rates anything above 200 as hazardous. Several parts of Sydney Thursday carried that highest warning, reaching as high as 622, and local authorities warned people to avoid outdoor exertion and stay indoors if possible, particularly those with heart and lung disease.
With summer barely underway, Sydneysiders are regularly waking up to their city clouded in a choking haze caused by smoke drifting from more than 100 bush fires burning in New South Wales state. Since the start of October, there have already been 17 days with hazardous AQI readings in the Sydney region, according to the states Department of Environment. Comparatively, there was only one day with a reading in excess of 200 during the states last fire danger season, from October 1, 2018 to March 31, and still none the period before that.
Sydneysiders should be bracing for more to come.
During the day, both Thursday and Friday, we are going to have winds generally westerly -- and as long as that fires there, that smoke is going to keep coming across, said Helen Kirkup, a meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology. The westerly, which is bringing in smoke from fires in the Blue Mountains region, might even bring some dust across from the west, just to add to the mix.
Even if the wind direction changes, Sydney still might not catch a break. Northerly and southerly winds would only serve to bring up different smoke.
The ferocious and early start to the fires this year has stoked a debate around whether Australia’s government -- a champion of the coal industry -- is doing enough to curb greenhouse gas emissions. On Monday, a woman whose home was burnt down in the recent fires dumped some charred remnants on the lawns of Parliament House in a plea for action on climate policy.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has repeatedly shut down claims that his governments approach to climate change has contributed in any material way to the current bushfire emergency.
It must look at itself as a tech business and journalists must understand technology and design
Work and home can never be a 50/50 compromise, says Apurva Purohit
Chess champion Viswanathan Anand shares insights on coping with disruptive technology and overpowering the ...
Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine, in conversation with Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran ...
The rupee (INR) strengthened on Wednesday and it broke out of the resistance at 71.6 against the dollar (USD), ...
Voluntary Provident Fund is easy to invest in, and tax-efficient
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
While Dhaka’s cycle rickshaws are head-turners with their kitschy hand-painted art, their creators are in ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...