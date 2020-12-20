Sydney records 30 new Covid-19 cases, border restrictions isolate city

Apple Watch now keeps an eye on your cardio fitness
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
Sydney's coronavirus outbreak grew to around 70 on Sunday, forcing authorities to introduce stricter social distancing rules across the city, and more States to close borders or impose quarantine measures on its residents.
The neighbouring state of Victoria will close its border to Sydney from midnight Sunday. South Australia state introduced a14-day quarantine for all Sydney arrivals on Sunday and banned travellers from the affected suburbs.
The island state of Tasmania took a similar step on Saturday, while Western Australia state imposed a hard border closure.
About a quarter of a million people in Sydney's northern beach suburbs where the outbreak has occurred have been put into a strict lockdown until Christmas Eve.
On Sunday, New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said public gathering across the rest of Sydney will be limited,with household gatherings capped at 10 participants and hospitality venues at 300, among other restrictions. “We must take this action now to ensure we keep on top ofthis outbreak,” said Berejiklian. “Police will obviously have a more visible presence to ensure that everybody does the right thing to keep us all safe.”
She also urged people in the greater Sydney area to wear masks in public, although it was not mandatory.
Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said the NSW-Victoria border closure was to protect the state's streak of 51 days of no new local coronavirus cases. “There could be many more cases, not just in the northern beaches, but in other parts of Sydney,” said Andrews.
NSW health authorities said that there were more than 28,200 tests conducted in the past 24 hours and urged more people to get tested. The origin of the virus in Sydney remains unknown,which genome testing suggests is a US strain.
Until this week, Australia had gone more than two weeks without any local transmission and had lifted most restrictions ahead of Christmas. The Sydney outbreak and subsequent border restrictions have thrown thousands of families' holiday travel plans into chaos.
Everybody knows it. But everybody conveniently takes their eye off the ball. If you’re not active enough, ...
After debuting the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in July this year, Lamborghini Squadra Corse, the ...
Volvo’s new S60 is Swedish svelte, but it is also too familiar. Look past its sibling similarities and you’ll ...
The design giant’s latest air purifier neutralises the formaldehyde in things around us — but costs a whole ...
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
Here are a few more options for you to save a decent amount of tax
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
An ode to frogs and the role they play as environment markers gets the top award at a science film festival
On this day in 1983, the original FIFA World Cup trophy, the Jules Rimet Cup, was stolen from the Brazilian ...
Spread across five counties of England, this region of undulating hills, lazy rivers and somnolent villages is ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...