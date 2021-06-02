Tech company admits to H-1B visa fraud involving Indians

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
An Indian technology company, which also has its office in Houston, has admitted to a conspiracy of committing a major H-1B visa fraud, according to an official statement.
Cloudgen LLC, a consulting and strategic solutions company, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit visa fraud from March 2013 to December 2020 through its corporate representative Jomon Chakkalakkal, a statement by the department of justice said.
Also read: US tech companies sue Citizenship and Immigration Services for $350 mn
The H1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.
During the plea, the company admitted to recruiting multiple information technology (IT) workers from India and falsely procuring H-1B visas for them to enter and work in the US.
“Specifically, in this bench and switch scheme, the company would file documents with the Departments of Labour (DOL) and Homeland Security (DHS) containing fraudulent statements about the availability of work at third-party national employers,” the statement said.
“Cloudgen would then submit forged contracts stating each third-party company had a job for the individual Indian national. Next, based on those false documents, Cloudgen would submit paperwork to get an H-1B worker’s visa for the Indian nationals. When granted, they would use that visa to allow the Indian nationals to enter the United States,” said the department in its statement.
However, because the jobs were fake, they were housed in different locations across the country while Cloudgen obtained other employment for them.
Such action gave Cloudgen a competitive advantage by having a steady “bench” or supply of visa-ready workers to send to different employers based on market needs when the true process actually takes some time.
Once workers had obtained new employment, the “switch” would occur when the new third-party company filed immigration paperwork for the foreign workers.
Cloudgen took a percentage of the worker’s salary as their fees, earning approximately $493,516.28 in profits during the course of the conspiracy. Chief US District Judge Lee H Rosenthal will announce the sentencing on September 16, the statement said.
At the time of sentencing, the company could have to pay up to $500,000 or the greater of twice the gross gain or twice the gross loss as well as a maximum five years of probation.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...