Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led team, which concluded its first official visit to the USA, has inked 19 investment deals/MOUs, totalling an investment of ₹31,500 crore and 30,750 new jobs for the State.

The team now leaves for South Korea, an official release said.

The delegation pitched Hyderabad and Telangana to business heads and investors across different sectors and closed new expansion deals in IT, GCC, Lifesciences, Pharma, Data Centres, AI, Cloud and Data Centres, Electric Vehicle and batteries, green energy, FMCG and manufacturing.

“The trip opened a myriad of areas for accelerated partnerships, setting new horizons and showcasing our wealth of potential for newer opportunities,” said Revanth Reddy, before leaving for South Korea.