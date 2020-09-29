Texas issues disaster declaration after 6-year-old dies of brain-eating amoeba

A six-year-old Texas boy died after getting infected with a brain-eating amoeba that was later traced to the community’s water supply, as per Agence France Presse report.

The governor immediately issued a disaster declaration after his death. This declaration allows authorities to employ extra resources and strict measures to contain the disaster.

According to media reports, the child died on September 8 after the infection caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri.

It is a microorganism that flourishes in the warm, freshwater of lakes and rivers, and poorly maintained swimming pools.

The amoeba makes its way through the nasal membrane and can cause serious effects on the brain. This triggers hyperthermia, migraine, stiff neck, vomiting, dizziness, extreme fatigue, and hallucinations.

As per the Houston Chronicle report, the amoeba was present in the tap of the garden hose at the boy’s house.

Later, the city official revealed that its traces were also found in a fountain in the town center and in a fire hydrant in a town that is just a few kilometers away from Houston.

The administration has also advised people to boil water before drinking.

Between 1983 and 2010, 28 deaths were reported due to Naegleria floweri by Texas health authorities, the AFP report added.