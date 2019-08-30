World

The tank is empty, Europeans don’t plan to buy new cars soon

Bloomberg London | Updated on August 30, 2019 Published on August 30, 2019

Empty Tank: Intentions to buy a car in the next 12 months remain weak in Europe.   -  REUTERS

The new car registrations have fallen 3.1 per cent in the first half of 2019.

European aren’t buying cars like as they used to and a European Commission survey is giving automakers little reason for hope. A measure of consumers intentions to buy a vehicle in the next 12 months has been edging up, but it remains well below zero.

That looks like a resounding no for an industry that’s already seen new car registrations fall 3.1 per cent in the first half of 2019.

Published on August 30, 2019
European Union
cars
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
US gets space warfare command SPACECOM