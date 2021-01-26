There is a degree of increase in seriousness of actual Covid-19 infection, says Anthony Fauci

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Anthony Stephen Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical advisor to the president, said that the drop in Covid-19 cases should not be attributed to vaccines’ roll out just yet.
The statement comes as the country witnessed a slight drop in the Covid-19 hospitalisation rate.
“I don’t think the dynamics of what we’re seeing now with the plateauing is significantly influenced, yet — it will be soon — but yet by the vaccine,” Fauci said on NBC’s Today on Monday morning.
He said that the drop has rather happened naturally, following the holiday season in December.
“We don’t want to get complacent and think ... ‘Oh, things are going in the right direction, we can pull back a bit,’ because we do have to circulate in the country a variant from the UK that’s in over 20 states right now,” Dr. Fauci said to NBC.
While commenting on the new strain of the virus that emerged in the United Kingdom, Fauci said: “I’m pretty convinced there is a degree of increase in the seriousness of the actual infection.”
As per the Covid Tracking Project, Covid-19 hospitalisations have slightly declined since they reached their peak of 132,474 people hospitalised on 6 January. The total number of people in hospitals as on January 24 stood at 110,628.
The number of new cases per day has also slumped. However, the US was still averaging about 4,000 deaths per day from the infection.
Experts have speculated that the pandemic may take the worst shape over the next month before it gets better, and the US would likely reach over 500,000 Americans dead from Covid-19 in February.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
What filters should you apply when mining for under-the-radar small-cap stocks? Read on to find more
High valuation, intensely competitive landscape and small cap nature of the stock are key risks.
Amid choppiness, the benchmark indices slipped marginally; approach the week with caution
SBI Cards (₹1,032.7): Witnesses fresh breakoutBetween September and December last year, the stock of SBI Cards ...
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
On the day the oleander baby was born, there was a steady, happy drizzle. Madhu woke up feeling unsteady. The ...
Mr Pandya rose from his recently inherited Japanese swivel chair and walked to observe his recently inherited ...
Marie leaned back in the chair, holding the brandy to her chest, the rain tapping on the windowpanes. She ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...