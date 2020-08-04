World

There might never be a Covid-19 vaccine: WHO Director

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on August 04, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

Stopping outbreaks for now comes down to basics of disease control, says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

As countries vie for an effective vaccine against the coronavirus, the World Health Organisation (WHO) may have dampened the spirits on Monday when it said there might never be a “silver bullet” for Covid-19, Agence France-Presse reported.

WHO further stressed on following the known basics, which include testing, contact tracing, social distancing, and sporting a mask.

Addressing a virtual press conference, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said: “A number of vaccines are now in phase-III clinical trials. We all hope to have a number of effective vaccines that can help prevent people from infection.”

“However, there’s no silver bullet at the moment — and there might never be. For now, stopping outbreaks comes down to the basics of public health and disease control. Do it all,” he urged.

“There are concerns that we may not have a vaccine that may work or its protection could be for just a few months, not more. But until we finish the clinical trials, we will not know,” he added.

Globally, the number of people affected by coronavirus stands at over 18.2 million, with more than 10.9 million having recovered so far.

