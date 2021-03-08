Thousands of people in California receive wrong dose of Pfizer vaccine: Report

Thousands of people who intended to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Oakland, California, were administered the wrong dose of Pfizer vaccine, according to State media KTVU.

According to the sources of KTVU, around 4,300 people in Oakland were administered less than the recommended dose at the city’s vaccination site.

The optimal vaccine dosage is 0.3 ml of Pfizer. However, thousands of people received around 0.2 ml, the Fox-owned media outlet reported.

According to the report, the vaccination site was running short of the syringe due to which too little dose of the vaccine was administered.

The agencies that were carrying out the drive remained unaware of the development. These include the California Office of Emergency Services (OES) and the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.

After this, the State Department of Public Health, US Health and Human Services (HHS) and Pfizer convened emergency meetings to discuss the issue, a California OES spokesperson told the media outlet.

Ali Bay, Deputy Director of Communications for the Health Department, told KTVU on Friday that nobody who received the vaccine shot on March 1 “has been harmed or would be harmed if we conclude they received a slightly smaller dose of the vaccine.”

The official further added that the people who received the wrong dose do not have to seek medical care and they will be informed “immediately” if they require an emergency booster.