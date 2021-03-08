Thousands of people in California receive wrong dose of Pfizer vaccine: Report

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Thousands of people who intended to be vaccinated against coronavirus in Oakland, California, were administered the wrong dose of Pfizer vaccine, according to State media KTVU.
According to the sources of KTVU, around 4,300 people in Oakland were administered less than the recommended dose at the city’s vaccination site.
The optimal vaccine dosage is 0.3 ml of Pfizer. However, thousands of people received around 0.2 ml, the Fox-owned media outlet reported.
According to the report, the vaccination site was running short of the syringe due to which too little dose of the vaccine was administered.
The agencies that were carrying out the drive remained unaware of the development. These include the California Office of Emergency Services (OES) and the US Federal Emergency Management Agency.
After this, the State Department of Public Health, US Health and Human Services (HHS) and Pfizer convened emergency meetings to discuss the issue, a California OES spokesperson told the media outlet.
Ali Bay, Deputy Director of Communications for the Health Department, told KTVU on Friday that nobody who received the vaccine shot on March 1 “has been harmed or would be harmed if we conclude they received a slightly smaller dose of the vaccine.”
The official further added that the people who received the wrong dose do not have to seek medical care and they will be informed “immediately” if they require an emergency booster.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...