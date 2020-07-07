TikTok to exit Hong Kong market within days

Providing clients with a complete suite of services
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
TikTok will exit the Hong Kong market within days, a spokesman told Reuters late on Monday, as other technology companies including Facebook Inc have suspended processing government requests for user data in the region.
The short form video app owned by China-based ByteDance has made the decision to exit the region following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city.
“In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” a TikTok spokesman said in response to a Reuters question about its commitment to the market.
The company, now run by former Walt Disney Co executive Kevin Mayer, has said in the past that the app's user data is not stored in China.
TikTok has also said previously that it would not comply with any requests made by the Chinese government to censor content or for access to TikTok's user data, nor has it ever been asked to do so.
The Hong Kong region is a small, loss-making market for the company, one source familiar with the matter said. Last August, TikTok reported it had attracted 150,000 users in Hong Kong.
Globally, TikTok has been downloaded more than 2 billion times through the Apple and Google app stores after the first quarter this year, according to analytics firm Sensor Tower.
The source said the move was made because it was not clear if Hong Kong would now fall entirely under Beijing's jurisdiction.
TikTok was designed so it could not be accessed by mainland China. That was part of a strategy to appeal to a more global audience.
ByteDance operates a similar short video sharing app called Douyin in China.
Although there are no current plans to introduce Douyin to the Hong Kong market, a ByteDance spokesman said, the app already has a sizeable audience in the Asian financial centre as Chinese on the mainland travel and stay in Hong Kong.
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
ThinkAg brings together various players in the food, agri value chain to improve productivity
Gaming company Bombay Play has raised about ₹11 crore ($1.5 million) in a pre-Series A round from venture ...
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
₹1102 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1088107411161130 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...