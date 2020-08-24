TikTok to take legal action against Trump administration over ban

TikTok has confirmed that it will be taking legal action against the Trump administration against the app’s ban in the US, according to reports.

TikTok spokesman Josh Gartner said in a statement to The Verge said that despite disagreement, the company had been trying to “engage in good faith” with the administration for over a year to find a solution.

“What we encountered instead was a lack of due process as the administration paid no attention to facts and tried to insert itself into negotiations between private businesses,” Gartner said in his statement.

He further added that legal action was the only resort left to ensure that users are treated fairly and that “the rule of law is not discarded.”

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on August 6, banning all transactions with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company which is to come into effect in September citing security concerns.

Microsoft eyeing TikTok

Microsoft has been in discussions with Trump in order to acquire TikTok’s US operations and has been given until September 15 to provide its proposal. Oracle may also join the race to acquire the company in the US according to media reports.

TikTok will be challenging the order in court and is likely to take legal action within this week, according to a BBC report.

Last week, users of WeChat which is facing a similar ban in the US challenged the ban in a separate lawsuit as per the report.