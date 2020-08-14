World

Times are so tough that Qantas is selling biscuits, tea bags

Bloomberg | Updated on August 14, 2020 Published on August 14, 2020

Times are clearly hard at Qantas Airways Ltd. Now the airline is trying to sell its in-flight biscuits and tea bags.

With all overseas and most domestic flights halted during the pandemic, the Australian airline has thousands of premium-class pajamas, moisturisers and snacks sitting idle, it said Friday.

For A$25 ($18) apiece, frustrated travellers stuck at home can buy as many as 10 packs of typical freebies that include 12 chocolate biscuits, a sleeper suit, and the kind of smoked almonds that only first-class passengers normally munch. The packs are available in Qantas’s online store.

Qantas said in June it planned to raise as much as A$1.9 billion from investors and cut at least 6,000 jobs to weather the industry’s worst-ever crisis. Selling on-board amenities was more about recovering costs than making money, a spokesman for the airline said Friday.

