Tokyo 2020 President Mori to resign over sexist remarks, says report

Reuters Tokyo | Updated on February 11, 2021 Published on February 11, 2021

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori (file photo)   -  Reuters

Yoshiro Mori, president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, is set to step down over sexist remarks he made saying women talked too much, the Fuji News Network reported on Thursday.

Olympics to go ahead regardless of Covid-19 pandemic: Tokyo 2020 president

The comments, made at a Japanese Olympic Committee board meeting in the first week of February, set off a firestorm at home and abroad in the latest obstacle to holding the 2020 Summer Games, already postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

