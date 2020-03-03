Tokyo calls off test event; growing virus threatens Olympics

POCO X2 review: Powerful and packing a bunch
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
A Tokyo Olympic test event featuring Paralympic wheelchair rugby has been called off because of the virus outbreak, which is threatening the games that are expected to open in less than five months.
The test event was to take place on March 12-15 in Tokyo and original plans called for athletes from abroad.
Tokyo organizers on Tuesday said the Japan Para Sports Association cancelled the event in line with the Japan government policy that is discouraging large-crowd event over the next several weeks, a move aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.
Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee say the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned and open on July 24. But each passing day sees events cancelled and puts the future of the Olympics in jeopardy.
Former IOC vice president Dick Pound told that a decision about the Olympics probably has to be made in the next several months.
“You could certainly go to two months out if you had to,” Pound said.
“A lot of things have to start happening. You’ve got to start ramping up your security, your food, the Olympic Village, the hotels, The media folks will be in there building their studios.” And if it got to the point of not going ahead, Pound speculated “you’re probably looking at a cancellation.”
“This is the new war and you have to face it. In and around that time, I’d say folks are going to have to ask: ‘Is this under sufficient control that we can be confident about going to Tokyo, or not?’”
The Olympics have been cancelled only three times, all during wartime.
Kevan Gosper, who like Pound is a former IOC vice president, also said cancellation was feasible.
This is serious because of the spread, it’s serious because of the speed with which it’s escalating, Gosper said .
“But for the first time we’ve got to think seriously that we’ve only got a two-to-three-month window (to decide) if we can continue with the games. ... If the situation doesn’t improve, or vaccines aren’t available, and it continues to escalate then the only possibility is that the Games will be canceled.”
Tokyo organizers have 17 test event remaining on their schedule. The last one is to end of May 8. Most are small events featuring only local athletes. The most significant is a gymnastics test on April 4-6 that is expected to have non-Japanese competing.
Japan’s profession baseball league is playing preseason games in stadiums without fans, and the soccer J-League has suspended play until March 18. The famous Tokyo Marathon was held last Sunday with only a few hundred elite runners, instead of a public party for 30,000 participants.
Tokyo organizers said in a statement they would hold a wheelchair rugby test event in some form in April.
The virus that started in China has been detected in at least 70 countries, with 80,000 cases and 3,100 deaths reported.
The latest from Xiaomi’s new spin-off lives up to its popular predecessor’s legacy, especially in looks and ...
Indian carriers’ global ambitions were clipped on that fateful day, March 13, 2019
The outlook for domestic airlines doesn’t look encouraging right now, given the coronavirus outbreak and other ...
Sanfe gets ₹8-crore funding Feminine hygiene brand Sanfe has raised ₹8 crore in a pre-Series A round from ...
A rejig and systematic investments should help this double-income single-kid couple meet their financial ...
Premium paying term is the total period (number of years or months) for which a policyholder has to pay ...
Despite its decline last week, the charts suggest a possible recovery
But India’s substantial carry-over stocks, better sowing next year will restrict the gain
Sleep deprivation is one of the reasons behind the rising incidence of serious illnesses — diabetes, heart ...
Miss Americana, a documentary now streaming on Netflix India, is a thoughtful portrait of Taylor Swift, an ...
On February 29, Bachelor’s Day in many western countries, traditionally the only day that women could propose ...
The Irish held that on Leap Day — February 29 — women could propose marriage to men. Here are author and ...
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Livelihoods created, but fewer projects completed
MGNREGS has created assets that have made farming viable. But funds cutback and rural vested interests can ...
In an email interaction with Businessline, academics Nikhil Dey, Rajendran Narayanan, Rakshita Swamy and ...
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...