Top Trump health spokesman deletes Twitter account after rant

The long wait for new aircraft just got longer
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
The Trump administration’s top health spokesman Michael Caputo appeared to have deleted his Twitter account after a late-night rant in which he suggested tear-gassing reporters and tangled with other users on the site.
Caputo, in tweets from his Twitter-verified personal account, said gas all of them while commenting on a post from a self-described journalist who had published a video saying they were about to be tear-gassed. In a second tweet, Caputo described another Twitter using an epithet for a feminine hygiene product, adding you have four followers.
Most of the tweets appear to have been sent late Sunday night or early Monday morning. Caputo didn’t respond to an email and text message seeking comment Monday afternoon.
Caputo is a critical, integral part of the President’s coronavirus response, leading on public messaging as Americans need public health information to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Health and Human Services said in an emailed comment.
Caputo, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Health and Human Services Department, has maintained two accounts on the social media site: @SpoxHHS, which is the health department’s official account, and another personal account, @MichaelRCaputo. On Monday afternoon, the personal account was locked, with many older tweets no longer visible. The account was no longer visible as of 2 p.m. New York time, with a message saying ‘This account doesn’t exist’.
In recent days, Caputo has become the centre of controversy over the Trump administration’s attempt to influence scientific study of the Covid-19 pandemic. Politico reported that Caputo was involved in attempting to manipulate scientific reports by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, over fears they would harm President Donald Trump politically.
Separately, the New York Times reported on Monday that Caputo had made a Facebook video in which he claimed the CDC harboured a resistance unit meant to undermine the president, and said that his life was in danger.
“You understand that they’re going to have to kill me, and unfortunately, I think that’s where this is going,” Caputo said on the video, according to the Times.
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
₹1057 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010701085 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
Investors with a short term view can Prestige Estates Projects at current levels. The stock has been in a ...
Price decline with higher volumes denotes a strong downtrend
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...