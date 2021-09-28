Top US diplomat to travel to India on October 6, 7

A top American diplomat will visit India next month to hold talks with her Indian counterparts on bilateral and regional issues, the US State Department said on Monday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a successful bilateral summit here with President Joe Biden.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman will travel to New Delhi on October 6 and to Mumbai on the next day, the State Department said.

“Sherman will be in New Delhi on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings, civil society events, and the India Ideas Summit. On October 7, she will travel to Mumbai for her engagements with business and civil society,” it said.

Schedule

From Mumbai, she will fly to Islamabad to meet with senior officials, the department said.

Before arriving in Delhi, Sherman will also visit Switzerland and Uzbekistan, beginning September 29.

India and the US are scheduled to hold their first 2+2 summit under the Biden administration in November.