Droves of tourists from abroad started arriving on Tuesday in Japan for the first day of lifted border restrictions, which had been in place for more than two years to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Travellers are expected to deliver a sorely needed 5 trillion yen ($35 billion) boost to the world's third-largest economy. And the flood of visitors is expected to keep growing.

The daily cap of 50,000 arrivals is gone. Airlines have added flights to respond to the full re-opening of borders. Visa-free travel is back for short-term business and tourism from more than 60 nations.

David Beall, a photographer based in Los Angeles who's been to Japan 12 times, has already booked a flight.

“As cliche as it sounds, just being back in Japan after all this time is what I am most looking forward to. That of course includes hopefully meeting new people, eating the food that I've missed like good tonkatsu, being in nature that time of the year, riding the trains,” he said.

Tourists like Beall, numbering about 32 million people before Covid-19, are welcome for good reason. Many will have more spending power because the Japanese yen has declined in recent months in value compared to the US dollar, the euro and other currencies.

Dwindling cases

The only protocols left for entry are that one must be fully vaccinated with one booster or have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure.

Compared to the most recent surge in Japan, when reported infections nationwide topped 200,000 people in August, both cases and deaths have dwindled. Last week, daily deaths averaged eight people nationwide.

Japan has provided free Covid-19 vaccines, especially encouraging the elderly and the medically vulnerable to get inoculated.

Many stores and restaurants also require mask-wearing, as well as sanitising hands at entrances, though there is talk of relaxing such recommendations in open outdoor spaces.

Some establishments close early, or have shuttered completely.

Still, bookings from abroad at Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways Co., or ANA, have already jumped five-fold compared to the previous week, while those flying out of Japan doubled. The surge is coming on top of lesser, more gradual increases recorded the previous week.

Positive boost

Fitch Ratings forecast Japan's real GDP growth at 1.7 per cent in 2022 and 1.3 per cent in 2023, supported by its loose fiscal policy, a recovery in the service sector, and a gradual fix to supply-chain problems, which will boost manufacturing and exports.

The reopening to overseas visitors is expected to work as a positive, despite risks from geopolitical tensions and higher prices.

Japanshut its borders to tourists, but started allowing packaged tours in June. Many people opted to wait for open-ended individual travel before getting a plane ticket.

With declining nervousness about the risks of infections, local trips by Japanese are also increasing — encouraged by discounts offered by airlines, bullet trains, onsen hot spring resorts and hotels to jumpstart the ailing travel industry.

Although Japan offers various attractions, experts insist the coming months are the best to enjoy what Japan has to offer.

