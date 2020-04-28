TripAdvisor to cut about 25 pc staff amid travel freeze

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
TripAdvisor Inc. is cutting about a quarter of its workforce in a bid to shrink costs as the global coronavirus pandemic decimates travel.
Needham, Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor is eliminating 600 positions in the U.S. and 300 people in other offices around the world, according to people briefed on the matter. Most remaining employees will be forced to take a 20% salary reduction and the company will close its offices in San Francisco and downtown Boston, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing information thats not yet public. A TripAdvisor spokesman confirmed that the company is cutting jobs. Axios reported on the moves earlier without providing details.
The Covid-19 outbreak has gutted the travel sector as many countries have imposed lockdowns, bringing an end to business trips and vacation plans. Expedia Group Inc.s credit rating has been downgraded, Airbnb Inc.s highly anticipated public listing debut is in jeopardy and Booking Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Glen Fogel, who tested positive for coronavirus, has asked for government help.
