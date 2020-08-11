Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

HIIT, Zen and wholesome nutrition
US President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of a live press briefing on coronavirus as a precautionary measure, after a shooting incident outside the White House.
Following the incident on Monday, Trump minutes later returned for the news conference and said things were under control.
“White House seems to be very well under control. I would like to thank the Secret Service for doing their — always quick and very effective work but there was an actual shooting and somebody has been taken to the hospital, Trump told reporters as he resumed the press briefing.
“I don’t know the condition of the person. It seems that the person was shot by Secret Service. So we will see what happens,” Trump said.
The incident happened soon after Trump started speaking inside the James Brady press briefing room of the White House.
As he was making his opening statement and talking about Nasdaq and economy, a top secret service agent reached out to him and requested him to leave the briefing room. The secret service was seen saying something into his ears, after which the President, calm and composed, walked out of the briefing room.
Trump later told the reporters that he was taken to the Oval Office. “We were taken just out over to the Oval Office,” he said.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was also in the briefing room.
Amidst confusion as Trump left the briefing room for several minutes, the Secret Service in a tweet confirmed the incident, saying “There has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene“.
“The investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger, the Secret Service said in another tweet an hour later.
Trump told reporters that the incident happened outside the White House complex.
