Trump calls Obama 'grossly incompetent' after Covid-19 criticism

United States President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor Barack Obama calling him a “grossly incompetent President,” as per media reports.

Trump’s remarks came after Obama questioned US administration for its attitude towards the global pandemic.

Trump addressed a press conference on Sunday and said: "He (Obama) was an incompetent president, a grossly incompetent president. That's all I can say.”

Former President Barack Obama criticized Trump’s leadership on Saturday in an online address to graduating college students from several dozen historically black colleges and universities. He had said that the pandemic had shown that many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge."

"More than anything this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," he had said, as per the BBC report.

"A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge," he had added.

Meanwhile, the US is the worst-hit country by the novel coronavirus with at least 1,484,804 numbers of confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 89,399 fatalities.