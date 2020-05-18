Trump calls Obama 'grossly incompetent' after Covid-19 criticism

KinderPass: Personalised guide to grooming your child
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
United States President Donald Trump criticized his predecessor Barack Obama calling him a “grossly incompetent President,” as per media reports.
Trump’s remarks came after Obama questioned US administration for its attitude towards the global pandemic.
Trump addressed a press conference on Sunday and said: "He (Obama) was an incompetent president, a grossly incompetent president. That's all I can say.”
Former President Barack Obama criticized Trump’s leadership on Saturday in an online address to graduating college students from several dozen historically black colleges and universities. He had said that the pandemic had shown that many officials "aren't even pretending to be in charge."
"More than anything this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they're doing," he had said, as per the BBC report.
"A lot of them aren't even pretending to be in charge," he had added.
Meanwhile, the US is the worst-hit country by the novel coronavirus with at least 1,484,804 numbers of confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 89,399 fatalities.
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki’s expanding partnership with Toyota Kirloskar Motor for contract manufacturing and joint ...
Want to tap into your savings to tide over the Covid-19 crisis? We suggest a pecking order, taking into ...
The Centre’s coronavirus contact-tracing app aims to keep a tab on citizens’ health
If the pandemic comes under control by June, there is a good possibility of equity and commodity markets ...
Investors with a medium-term horizon can buy the stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals at current levels. The stock ...
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...