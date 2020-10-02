World

Trump condemns Proud Boys and White Supremacists

Bloomberg | Updated on October 02, 2020 Published on October 02, 2020

US President Donald Trump reacts as he participates in the first 2020 presidential campaign debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in Cleveland, Ohio   -  REUTERS

President Donald Trump said on Thursday in an interview that he condemned the Proud Boys, a militant group that supports him, after declining to directly condemn white supremacists during Tuesday’s presidential debate.

“I condemn the KKK, I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys, Trump said in an interview on Fox News, after insisting that he had long condemned such groups.

If I say it 100 times it wont be enough because its fake news,” he said.

Trump came under criticism following the debate after he said only sure and he will after moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News invited him to condemn white supremacists. After his re-election opponent Joe Biden suggested he condemn the Proud Boys, Trump responded, Proud Boys, stand back and stand by -- a phrase that members of the group celebrated on social media.

Trump said the next day that he meant the group should stand down and allow police to regulate leftist protesters.

Published on October 02, 2020
politics
USA
