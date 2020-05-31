Trump delays G7 event; says he wants to invite other countries including India: Report

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday said that he will delay the G7 summit that was previously scheduled to take place in June and will invite other countries including India to join the summit this year, according to reports.

The US President said that he will delay the summit to later this year in order to hold the event in person and will invite other countries to join the meeting.

"I don't feel that... it properly represents what's going on in the world. It's a very outdated group of countries," Trump said at a press briefing as quoted by a BBC report.

Trump said that he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to the meeting, the report said.

The US President is likely to hold an expanded summit in the fall according to media reports likely in September, either before or after the UN General Assembly.

The G7 summit, a meeting of the leaders of a group of seven largest economies across the globe was scheduled for June as a video conference in light of Covid-19.

However, Trump, last week had hinted that the event could be delayed to later this year with the US organizing the event in-person "primarily at the White House” and parts of it at the US presidential retreat Camp David, as per reports.

The G7 countries include the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.