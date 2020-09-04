Trump encourages supporters to vote twice, sparks uproar

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
President Donald Trump has urged residents in the critical political battleground of North Carolina to try to vote twice in the November 3 election, once by mail and once in person, igniting a furore for appearing to urge a potential act of voter fraud.
“Let them send it in and let them go vote,” Trump said in an interview on Wednesday with WECT-TV in Wilmington, North Carolina. “And if the system is as good as they say it is, then obviously they won’t be able to vote” in person.
Trump has repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that mail-in voting – expanded by some states because of the coronavirus pandemic – would increase fraud and disrupt the November election, although experts say voter fraud of any kind is extremely rare in the United States.
At a rally on Thursday night, Trump repeated his call for voters to go the polls even if they have mailed in their ballot, and he suggested Democrats would try to steal the election by manipulating the mail-in vote.
“You have to make sure your vote counts, because the only way they are gonna beat us is by doing that kind of stuff,” Trump said in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, a swing state in the election.
Illegal in some states
Voting more than once in an election is illegal, and in some states, including North Carolina, it is a felony not only to vote more than once but also to induce another to do so.
Ballots are due to be mailed in North Carolina on Friday.
State Attorney General Josh Stein, a Democrat, wrote on Twitter that the Republican president had “outrageously encouraged” North Carolinians “to break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election”.
Stein wrote: “Make sure you vote, but do NOT vote twice! I will do everything in my power to make sure the will of the people is upheld in November.”
Trump’s campaign and the White House later denied that he meant to tell people to vote twice.
“The president is not suggesting anyone do anything unlawful,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News Channel on Thursday. “What he said very clearly there is make sure your vote is tabulated and if it is not, then vote.”
However, in a series of tweets on Thursday morning, Trump again urged his supporters to vote early by mail and then follow up by attempting to vote in person.
“On Election Day, or Early Voting go to your Polling Place to see whether or not your Mail In Vote has been Tabulated (Counted),” Trump wrote. “If it has you will not be able to Vote & the Mail In System worked properly. If it has not been Counted, VOTE.”
While some states begin counting mail-in ballots two weeks before the election date, others do not begin counting them until the date of the election, in some cases after polls close.
Twitter later placed warnings over Trump’s tweets for violating its rules on civic and election integrity. Facebook also placed a new label on Trumps post, in which it said “voting by mail has a long history of trustworthiness in the US and the same is predicted this year.”
