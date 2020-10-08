Trump free of Covid-19 symptoms for over 24 hours, says physician

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
US President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday after his doctor reported he had been free of Covid-19 symptoms for more than 24 hours.
Trump’s oxygen levels and respiratory rate are stable, White House physician Sean Conley wrote in a memorandum released on Wednesday.
His physical exam and vital signs, including oxygen saturation and respiratory rate, all remain stable and in normal range, Conley said in a statement that omitted several key details about the president’s condition.
Trump left the White House residence after remaining isolated there since returning late Monday from a three-day hospital stay because of the illness. His time in the Oval Office — where he was briefed on coronavirus stimulus talks and the latest hurricane to threaten US shores — was his first known time back in the West Wing of the complex since he came back from hospital on Monday.
Conley said that Trump has been fever-free for more than four days and has not needed nor received any supplemental oxygen since initial hospitalisation.
“He wants to speak to the American people, he will do so soon,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern told reporters on Wednesday afternoon. “I don’t have an exact time or a definite way he’ll do that. As you’ve seen, there have been Twitter videos that are a pretty easy and effective way for him to get out. That’s certainly something that were always considering.”
The White House has declined to release several basic medical details about the President’s case. On Monday, the White House released specific measures of some of Trump’s vital signs, such as his blood oxygen level, blood pressure, temperature, heart rate and breathing rate. Wednesday’s letter from Conley did not include any of those specific details. The White House also has not confirmed whether Trump received a planned fifth and final dose of remdesivir, one of three drugs given to him to fight the virus.
“This letter didn’t add anything, I can assure you of that,” Eric Topol, Director of Scripps Research Translational Institute, said of Conley’s statement. “Its not been forthright and they’ve still not disclosed many of the truths that are still needed.”
Conley’s letter began with: “The President this morning says I feel great!”
Trump, in samples taken on Monday, had detectable levels of antibodies as compared with samples taken on Thursday, when the President had tested positive, Conley said. Conley has previously said that he gave Trump an 8 gram dose of Regenerons antibody treatment on Friday. He had the highest dose known to mankind received back on Friday, Topol said.
In a statement, Regeneron said that, given the timing, it is likely that Trump’s test was detecting antibodies from their treatment, though acknowledged the test wouldn’t distinguish between those and antibodies Trump had developed on his own.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
The stock of Apollo Hospitals, after witnessing a multi-year breakout in early 2020, fell sharply in March.
₹1162 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1150113311701200 The trend is bullish for the stock. Initiate fresh long ...
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...