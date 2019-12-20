Trump is not king, aides should testify in Senate impeachment trial, say Democratic candidates

In the season of marriages, PSA-FCA and Isuzu-Volvo exchange vows
Car and truck makers are now pooling competencies to cope with mobility challenges
The Democratic US presidential candidates promised during a debate on Thursday to make the case to a divided American public that the impeachment of Donald Trump was necessary, and some said they wanted to hear testimony from top White House aides at the Republican president's upcoming Senate trial.
The day after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump, many of the seven contenders taking part in the debate acknowledged the American public is split over the move, with Republicans largely opposing it and Democrats favouring it. But they said it is a fundamental question of right and wrong.
US Senator Amy Klobuchar, one of three contenders on the debate stage who will sit as jurors at a trial in the Republican-led Senate to determine whether Trump is removed from office, said presidential aides should be called to testify.
“If President Trump thinks he should not be impeached, he should be not scared to put forward his own witnesses,” US Senator Amy Klobuchar said. “The president is not king in America, the law is king.” The Democratic candidates are seeking their party's nomination to challenge Trump in the November 2020 election
In a historic vote on Wednesday, the Democratic-led House voted to impeache Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress arising from his request that Ukraine investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden and Biden's son Hunter, who had joined the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma while his father was US vice president. Trump became only the third US president to be impeached by the House. No president has ever been removed from office via impeachment.
Democrats have pressed the Senate's Republican leaders to solicit testimony at the trial from some current and former Trump's lieutenants including Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House chief of staff, and John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser. Republicans have not decided whether to allow witnesses at the trial. With deep and widening partisan divisions in the United States, Biden made the case for the importance of Democrats being able to work with Republicans.
“I refuse to accept the notion - as some on this stage do - that we can never never get to a place where we have cooperation again. If that's the case, we are dead as a country,” Biden said. “If anyone has reason to be angry with the Republicans and not want to cooperate it's me,” Biden added. “They have attacked me and my son and my family. I have no love. But the fact is, we have to be able to get things done.”
The candidates said they would try to convince the public of Trump's unsuitability for the office. “We have to prosecute the case against him, and that means we need a candidate for president who can draw the sharpest distinction,” said US Senator Elizabeth Warren, another juror in the trial due next month.
US Senator Bernie Sanders, another of the jurors in the trial, said the United States “cannot have a president with that temperament who is dishonouring the presidency of the United States.” The debate was the sixth in the race to pick a Democratic challenger to Trump. The seven candidates taking part were the fewest since the debates began in the summer.
