Trump rules out changing date of Nov presidential election

Tracking deals: April 28, 2020
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
US President Donald Trump has ruled out making any changes in the date of the November 3 presidential election because of the coronavirus pandemic.
I never even thought of changing the date of the election. Why would I do that? November 3, it’s a good number, Trump told reporters at his White House news conference.
His likely Democratic opponent Joe Biden last week said Trump was considering changing the date. “Mark my words, I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said during an online fundraiser.
No, I look forward to that election and that was just made a propaganda not by him, but by some of the many people that are working writing little segments. I see all of the time statements made you say something statement made per Joe Biden, Sleepy Joe, Trump said.
“He didn’t make those statements. Somebody did but they said he made it. No, let him know I am not thinking about it at all. Not at all,” he said.
Karbon raises ₹7.3 cr in seed roundKarbon, a corporate credit card for Indian and South-east Asian start-ups, ...
Driver-hiring platform DriveU’s founder shares his perspective on the future of mobility
VilCart provides sourcing, logistic and marketing support to kirana stores
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
... but initiating fresh positions before it breaches ₹45,000 or ₹47,327 is not advisable
If you go long on the contract, roll over to next month or square-up before expiry. Else, you may face the ...
There is a winding-up procedure to be followed, with checks and balances to protect unit-holders
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...