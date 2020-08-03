World

Trump suggests he might want to take on income inequality amid Covid

Agence France-Presse Bloomberg August 3 | Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 03, 2020

Says billionaires have increased net worth during pandemic time while million lose jobs

US President Donald Trump has suggested he might be interested in pushing for policy that addresses the widening income gap in the US, but didn’t suggest a plan.

Trump commented in a retweet about how much some prominent billionaires have increased their net worth during the coronavirus pandemic, while tens of millions of Americans have lost their jobs.

Trump tweeted a Business Insider graphic and video that compared the 40 million Americans filing for unemployment during the pandemic to billionaires whose net worth, according to the video, increased by half a trillion dollars.

“I actually agree with this,” Trump tweeted. “Too much income disparity. Changes must be made, and soon!”

At least one of Trumps regular foils — Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc., and publisher of the Washington Post newspaper — was featured, as well as Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk.

The video also claimed that casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, a large donor to Republican causes, saw his net worth swell by $5 billion during the pandemic. The Bloomberg Rich List, though, shows Adelsons fortune down $11 billion for the year to date.

Some economists have said that income disparity in the US became worse after the 2017 Republican tax law championed by Trump, which cut the top tax rate for high-income earners.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 03, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nepal to send revised version of its map to India and international community