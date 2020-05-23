Trump threatens to override governors if they don’t reopen places of worship

United States President Donald Trump pushes for places of worship to be reopened from this weekend, which have been closed due to the deadly virus. He further warned that he would override governors who may not do so, Reuters reported.

Trump made a short appearance at the briefing room in the White House to say that places of worship -- churches, synagogues, and mosques -- are providing essential services and should be reopened as soon as possible.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important, essential places of faith to open right now for this weekend,” Mr. Trump said without taking any questions, as per the New York Times report.

He added: “If they don’t do it, I will override the governors. In America, we need more prayer, not less.”

Places of worship have been closed all across the world in order to contain the coronavirus that spreads like a wildfire. Due to the infection rate plunging in many areas, there is pressure to begin reopening.

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourage worshipers to bow or wave instead of shaking hands, hugging, or kissing.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 1,588,337, the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University said on Friday. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease in the country hit 95,276.