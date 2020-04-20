Trump warns China of consequences if it was ‘knowingly responsible’ for Covid-19 pandemic

US. President Donald Trump on Saturday warned that there will be consequences for China if it was “knowingly responsible” for the Covid-19 pandemic, according to media reports.

At a daily White House briefing, President Trump had said that the virus could have been stopped in China and the whole world is “suffering” because it wasn’t contained.

“It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn’t, and the whole world is suffering because of it,” Trump said as quoted by Reuters.

When asked about his thoughts on the “consequences” for China, he said that there should be consequences for China if it was “knowingly responsible” for spreading the virus.

The President and his aides have constantly criticized the lack of transparency from China about the coronavirus outbreak which began in Wuhan. China, last week, also imposed multiple restrictions on research publication tracing the origin of the virus.

Last week, Trump suspended US funding for the World Health Organization accusing it of being “China-centric.” He had also acknowledged a Fox News report claiming that the coronavirus may have been accidentally leaked by an intern at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. Trump had neither confirmed or denied the report and had said that the US authorities were conducting a thorough examination of this “horrible situation that happened,” according to media reports.

Over 2.4 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported across the globe with fatalities surpassing 1.6 lakh, according to reports.