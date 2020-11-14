Turkey fines Google $25.5 million for misusing market dominance

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
On Friday, Turkish regulators fined tech giant Google a whopping 196.7 million Turkish liras (USD 25.5 million) alleging that it abused its market dominance in online searches, as per media reports.
The Competition Authority released a statement on Friday, as cited in a report by Tech Xplore, stating that Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc had made it difficult for companies to trend on Google if they did not generate revenues for the tech giant.
The Turkish authority noted that Google would have to ensure "active competition in the market" by taking reparative measures within six months.
The authority further mentioned that Google will have to present compliance measures and annual reports for five years.
This comes after the United States (US) and Europe pressed similar charges on Google’s dominance in some online markets, including searches.
However, Google has not admitted the wrongdoing.
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Pay heed to a few key details before you use your credit card to pay in instalments
As Covid situation eases further, there’s a surge of confidence in the hospitality industry, says CMD Ramesh ...
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...