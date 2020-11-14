Turkey fines Google $25.5 million for misusing market dominance

On Friday, Turkish regulators fined tech giant Google a whopping 196.7 million Turkish liras (USD 25.5 million) alleging that it abused its market dominance in online searches, as per media reports.

The Competition Authority released a statement on Friday, as cited in a report by Tech Xplore, stating that Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc had made it difficult for companies to trend on Google if they did not generate revenues for the tech giant.

The Turkish authority noted that Google would have to ensure "active competition in the market" by taking reparative measures within six months.

The authority further mentioned that Google will have to present compliance measures and annual reports for five years.

This comes after the United States (US) and Europe pressed similar charges on Google’s dominance in some online markets, including searches.

However, Google has not admitted the wrongdoing.