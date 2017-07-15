Turkey marks 1 year since July 15 coup attempt quashed

Launching August 7: The new Galaxy Note
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
Thousands are expected to turn out for “national unity marches” in Istanbul and Ankara over the weekend, as Turkey commemorates one year since authorities quashed last summer’s coup attempt.
Speeches are planned in parliament and at an iconic Istanbul bridge, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will unveil the “Martyrs’ Memorial” to remember those who died in the coup.
Turkish soldiers attempted to overthrow the government and Erdogan using tanks, warplanes and helicopters on July 15 last year. The coup plotters declared their seizure of power on the state broadcaster, bombed the country’s parliament and other key locations, and raided an Aegean resort where Erdogan had been holidaying.
But Erdogan had already left and the coup attempt was put down by civilians and security forces.
Heeding a call by the president and ignoring a curfew announced by the coup plotters, thousands of people went out on the streets to resist the coup.
The Bosporus Bridge, now called the July 15 Martyrs’ Bridge, was the scene of clashes between civilians and soldiers in tanks. Some 250 people were killed and more than 2,000 were injured across Turkey. Thirty-five coup plotters were also killed.
Turkey blames US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen for orchestrating the failed coup and has been demanding his extradition. Gulen has denied the allegations.
In the aftermath of the coup attempt, Turkey declared a state of emergency that has been in place for a year, which has allowed the government to rule by decrees.
More than 50,000 people have been arrested and some 100,000 public employees sacked for alleged links to Gulen and other terror groups.
July 15 has been declared a national holiday. Public transportation in Istanbul and Ankara are free over the weekend, and bus destination signs were displaying messages of congratulations.
As in the night of the coup attempt, mosques across Turkey will simultaneously recite a verse, usually read before Friday prayers, to alert and invite Muslims to the streets.
Gadget enthusiasts anticipate the launch of Samsung’s Note smartphone each year. The phone that once out-sized ...
If you’re not interested in shelling out ₹27,999 for the Pro, there’s a cheaper sibling that could very well ...
In September, New Delhi will host the 14th edition of the Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to the UN Convention ...
A look at the options to tackle Chennai’s — and the world’s — drinking water shortage
The exchange-traded fund will open for subscription on July 29
The scheme’s investments have the highest ratings
I currently invest in the below funds through SIPs for my future, keeping a horizon of 15-20 years: ₹2,000 ...
Have you decided on a dream home? Based on your eligibility and requirement, pick a loan
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
BSNL, market leader till about a decade ago, has been hit by inadequate investments, inefficiencies and a lack ...
In 2004, when private mobile operators began to threaten BSNL’s dominance with steep tariff cuts, the public ...
In 2002, then Communications Minister Pramod Mahajan came up with the idea to merge Mahanagar Telephone Nigam ...
Nandana JamesReji Joseph, a contract cable worker at BSNL in Tripunithura, Kochi, has the matter-of-fact tone ...
Please Email the Editor