Twitter temporarily changes the way users retweet ahead of US presidential elections

Twitter in Wednesday begins rolling out product updates that are meant to curb the spread of misinformation, ahead of the US Presidential Elections 2020.
“Today we’re rolling out the updates that encourage more thoughtful amplification of Tweets, and that add more context to content. This is part of our approach to limit the spread of misleading information during #Election2020,” Twitter wrote on its official support account.
The micro-blogging platform had announced the updates last week. One of the changes that Twitter had announced was that it would be encouraging users to “add their own commentary” before they share content by prompting Quote Tweet instead of the Retweet option.
Twitter will trigger the Quote Tweet composer when users click on a retweet. However, they will still be able to retweet content, leaving the composer empty.
“One of these updates is temporarily prompting Quote Tweets instead of Retweets. We heard your overall feedback and understand that some of you, like artists who share their work on Twitter, value Retweets. You can still Retweet by not adding anything into the QT composer,” Twitter said.
It will also direct users to “credible information” when they attempt to retweet a post containing a ‘misleading information label.’
