Two million deaths due to Covid-19 not unimaginable: WHO

From Sherlock to Feluda: What’s in a name, it’s detection all the same
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Friday that the number of coronavirus fatalities will “very likely” surpass two million cases without collective global action to contain its spread, as per media reports.
The number of fatalities world has already touched the one million mark.
WHO stated that the prospect of another million deaths due to Covid-19 is not unimaginable if collective action is not taken against the virus.
WHO’s emergency director Michael Ryan told a virtual news conference as cited in the Hindustan Times report: “One million is a terrible number and we need to reflect on that before we start considering a second million.” He questioned: “Are we prepared collectively to do what it takes to avoid that number? If we don’t take those actions... yes, we will be looking at that number and sadly much higher. Unless we do it all, the numbers you speak about are not only imaginable but unfortunately, and sadly, very likely.”
Ryan also highlighted the key challenges along the way, including funding, producing, and distributing any eventual vaccines against Covid-19.
“If we look at losing a million people in nine months and then we just look at the realities of getting a vaccine out there in the next nine months, it’s a big task for everyone involved,” he said.
So far, the deadly virus has claimed the lives of at least 984,068 people since its inception, as per the Agence France Presse report. Around 32.3 million cases of the virus have been reported.
Sherlock Holmes, Feluda... it sounds like a feast for a detective novel geek. Only, these are detections all ...
Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition1. Exercise: Staying active and exercising daily, or possibly three to ...
Instead of applause/abuse, doctors want steps to ensure their safety, and that of their families
Biopharma companies’ disclosures will help the public overcome ‘vaccine hesitancy’
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The pandemic has made us all shuffle our feet at the prospect of daily social exchanges. In the absence of ...
The idea of what constitutes freedom is still unclear in independent India
Negotiating the India-China border dispute has been a saga of missed opportunities and half-chances
A Maharashtra town with close to 100 temples is Bollywood’s go-to ‘village’ location
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...