Two Trump staffers who attended Tulsa rally test positive for Covid-19: Report

Two staffers from the US President Donald Trump’s advance team who had attended the campaign rally in Tulsa last Saturday, have tested positive for Covid-19, as per reports.

"After another round of testing for campaign staff in Tulsa, two additional members of the advance team tested positive for the coronavirus. These staff members attended the rally, but were wearing masks during the entire event. Upon the positive tests, the campaign immediately activated established quarantine and contact tracing protocols," Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh said in a statement as quoted by CNN.

Overall, eight staffers from Trump’s team engaged with the campaign rally have tested positive so far. Six staffers on the team who test positive for Covid-19 hours before the rally did not participate in the same, according to reports.

The news has raised concerns as many had flouted Covid-19 guidelines at the rally. Attendees were not required to wear a mask or practice social distancing at the rally, the report said.

The rally, held in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, was the first rally organised in several months in light of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Trump’s campaign manager Brad Parscale prior to the event had said that there had been over one million requests to attend. However, the Tulsa Fire Department tallied the crowd at about 6,200 people, the New York Times reported.

The US has the highest number of Covid-19 cases globally at 2.3 million, with casualties surpassing 1.2 lakh, reports said.