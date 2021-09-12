UAE initiative to boost Emirati workforce in private sector

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Private sector companies in the UAE will have to fill 10 per cent of their positions with Emirati nationals in five years time, the UAE said on Sunday in its latest tranche of economic reforms.
The Gulf state also said it plans to spend 24 billion dirhams ($6.53 billion) to create 75,000 private sector jobs for its citizens over five years.
The target for 10 per cent of private sector workers to be Emiratis will start with a 2 per cent target in the first year, the UAE government said on its Twitter account.
It also said it wanted to have 10,000 Emiratis in the nursing sector in five years time.
Oil-rich Gulf countries like the UAE have traditionally relied heavily on the expatriate workforces for skilled and cheap labour. Citizens largely worked in government jobs.
The UAE historically sourced most of its nursing staff from countries such as the Philippines and India.
Since the 2014-2015 oil price shock and as Gulf states try to diversify their revenue bases away from hydrocarbons, they have increasingly encouraged their citizens to work in the private sector rather than be on the state's payroll.
The initiatives are part of 50 new economic projects the UAE is announcing this month to boost the country's competitiveness.
The UAE, a regional business and tourism hub, has launched several measures over the past year to attract investment and foreigners to help the economy recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The changes also come amid a growing economic rivalry with Gulf neighbour Saudi Arabia to be the region's top trade and business hub as Gulf states move away from oil economies.
Various other provisions around private sector employment were announced on Sunday, including granting Emiratis in government jobs a leave of absence and 50 per cent salary for 6-12 months should they want to explore starting their own business.
A child allowance of 800 dirhams per month up to a maximum of 3,200 dirhams will be made to Emiratis working in the private sector, officials said.
Last week the UAE said it wanted to attract 550 billion dirhams ($150 billion) in foreign direct investment in the next nine years and that it would create more flexible visas to attract residents and skilled workers.
A UAE trade delegation is this week in the US to deepen the trade partnership, state news agency WAM said.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Traders can stay on the fence till the silver contract makes a decisive breach
On his 100th death anniversary on September 11, a new book and a podcast throw light on unknown facets of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...