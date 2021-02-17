World

UK gives go-ahead to expose volunteers to Covid in medical trial

Reuters London | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

First country in the world to do so

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to allow volunteers to be exposed to the Covid -19 virus to advance medical research into the pandemic.

The trial, which will begin within a month, will see up to 90 healthy volunteers aged 18-30 exposed to Covid -19 in a safe and controlled environment to increase understanding of how the virus affects people, the government said.

