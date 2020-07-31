UK government grants visa extensions to stranded travellers until August 31

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
The UK government issues fresh guidelines on Thursday granting visa extensions to Indians and other non-EU citizens who are unable to travel back home due to travel restrictions.
The UK government had previously granted an extension to visa holders whose visas had expired until May 31. It had then extended the guidelines till July 31 owing to the global travel restrictions in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“To allow time to make the necessary arrangements to leave the UK, if you have a visa or leave that was due to expire between January 24 and August 31, you’ll be able to stay within the UK to August 31,” the Home Office in its new guidelines.
“If you intend to leave the UK but are not able to do so by August 31, you may request additional time to stay, also known as ‘exceptional indemnity’, by contacting the coronavirus immigration team,” it said.
“The indemnity does not grant you leave but will act as short-term protection against any adverse action or consequences after your leave has expired,” it added.
Beyond August 31, the visa formalities will be the same as it would in normal circumstances.
“If you decide to stay in the UK, you should apply for the necessary leave to remain in the UK. You’ll also be able to submit an application form from within the UK where you would usually need to apply for a visa from your home country,” the Home Office said.
“If your visa or leave expired between January 24 and August 31 there will be no future adverse immigration consequences if you didn’t make an application to regularise your stay during this period. However, you must now do so by August 31 or make arrangements to leave the UK,” it said.
