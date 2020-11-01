UK PM Boris Johnson announces four-week lockdown in England as UK cases surpass 1 million

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a second national lockdown across England amid the threat of the second wave of infections overwhelming the health services.

In a news conference in Downing Street on Saturday, Johnson announced a four-week lockdown across England starting from November 5, Thursday.

The announcement came as cases across the United Kingdom surpassed the 1 million mark. The death toll from the virus has surpassed 46,000 with over 20,000 new cases being reported each day.

“In this country, as across much of Europe, the virus is spreading even faster than the reasonable worst-case scenario of our scientific advisers. If we fail to take action, then there is a real risk of depriving non-Covid patients of the care that they need from the NHS,” the UK PM said in a statement.

Non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues to remain closed

As part of the new rules, non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues have been ordered to remain closed. Pubs, bars and restaurants will only be allowed to operate for takeaway and delivery services.

“You may leave your home for work, for exercise, with your household or on your own with one person from another household, to shop for food and essentials, for medical care and to provide care for others,” Johnson said.

The government will also allow single adult households to form “exclusive support bubbles” with one other household, and children will be allowed to move between homes if their parents are separated.

Despite the nationwide lockdown, schools, colleges and universities have been allowed to remain open.

The lockdown beginning form Thursday will end on December 2 post which restrictions will be eased on a local and regional basis “according to the latest data and trends.”

“While Christmas will be very different this year, it is my sincere hope and belief that by taking tough action now, we can allow families across the country to be together,” Johnson said.