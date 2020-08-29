UK prepares an army of health professionals to administer Covid-19 vaccine

Falling at the frontline: When health workers find themselves ‘on the other side’
The United Kingdom is set to train an order of health professionals who can vaccinate citizens against the coronavirus, once the vaccine hits the market after completion of successful trials of the vaccine, BBC reported.
This army will likely include midwives, pharmacists, and physiotherapists.
This came as the government was concerned over not having enough people to administer the vaccine to people.
Although the possibility of the trials for the vaccine being completed this year is bleak, the government has already started prepping the health administration for its arrival.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said this could include training a wider range of existing NHS staff, as well as student doctors and nurses. This list may also include training other professionals, including dentists and vets.
All healthcare professionals will undergo training and supervision, DHSC added.
Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer, said to BBC: “If we develop effective vaccines, it’s important we make them available to patients as quickly as possible but only once strict safety standards have been met.”
“The proposals suggest ways to improve access and ensure as many people as possible are protected from Covid-19 and flu without sacrificing the absolute need to ensure that any vaccine used is both safe and effective,” he added.
Recently, the University of Cambridge announced that it had begun trials on a vaccine capable of destroying all kinds of coronaviruses, as per media reports.
Meanwhile, the world has set its eyes on the most promising vaccine candidate that is being developed by Oxford University and has shown positive results on monkeys.
