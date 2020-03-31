UK registers biggest single-day Covid-19 deaths of 381; total fatalities at 1,789

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
The UK on Tuesday registered its biggest single-day coronavirus toll of 381, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,789 in the country with around 25,150 testing positive for Covid-19.
The UK’s Department of Health figures came as the spokesperson for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who remains in self-isolation at 10 Downing Street after his diagnosis with mild coronavirus symptoms, said the surge in figures is reflective of the urgent need to adhere to the government’s advice to stay at home and follow social distancing norms strictly.
“The PM said the rising death toll in recent days showed the vital importance of the public continuing to stick to the social distancing guidance which has been put in place by the government, based on scientific and medical advice,” the spokesperson said.
Johnson, who led his first virtual Cabinet meeting via video conference from Downing Street earlier on Tuesday, reiterated the same message on Twitter alongside an image of the first-of-its-kind remote ministerial meeting with his top team.
“This morning I chaired the first-ever digital Cabinet. Our message to the public is: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives,” the prime minister said.
As Johnson continues to work from home, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove stepped in to lead the daily Downing Street briefing during which he confirmed the spike in the death toll but stressed that more testing was taking place at an increasing pace.
“We recorded the highest single (day) increase in deaths as a result of COVID-19. Every death is the loss of a loved one and our thoughts and prayers are with those who are grieving,” he said.
“We need more ventilators thanks to the ingenuity of our manufacturing base, we have new models coming in,” said Gove, confirming that the first set of new ventilators will come off the production line over the weekend and reach the National Health Service (NHS) by next week.
The minister said as part of exploring every avenue to slow the spread of the pandemic in the UK, tests are also being carried out on several drugs, including anti-malaria drugs, to establish their usefulness in curing COVID-19.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...