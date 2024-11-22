N Climate Change Conference COP29 Summit Live Updates: Get all insights, major announcements, and agreements shaping the future of global environmental policy.
COP29 climate summit live updates: Developing nations ‘angry, disappointed’
After two weeks of intense negotiations at the UN climate conference here, countries are facing an ‘X’ sitting in a bracket instead of a clear figure for the trillions of dollars needed to help developing nations fight climate change -- a problem they did not create.
Developed countries, which built their economies on fossil fuels and are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change, are still avoiding a key question: how much climate finance will they provide to developing countries each year starting in 2025?
At the UN climate conference in Baku, they are required to update the climate finance goal of $100 billion agreed upon in 2009 to at least $1.3 trillion per year to meet the needs of developing countries amid the intensifying impacts of climate change. (Bloomberg)
ALL UPDATES
- November 22, 2024 12:36
COP29 climate summitt live updates: Meet the world’s most controversial climate capitalist
Exxon Mobil Corp. once appeared to be the biggest corporate casualty of the ESG movement. An activist investor forced Exxon to replace a quarter of its board in 2021, largely because of the Texas oil giant’s inadequate plan for the energy transition. After the board shakeup, Exxon Chairman and Chief Executive Darren Woods stayed the course with oil and gas.
Three years later, that commitment has seen Exxon’s stock price double to near a record high. Rivals with recent, splashy ventures into renewables such Shell Plc and BP Plc have been left behind, filled with regrets. And yet it’s Woods out there striding past earnest climate negotiators in the blue zone at COP29 in Azerbaijan — his second-consecutive appearance at a United Nations climate summit — while making the seemingly contradictory case for both the Paris Agreement and continued investment in fossil fuels. - Bloomberg
- November 22, 2024 12:20
COP29 climate summit live updates: COP divided on finance deal as climate talks reach endgame
Countries are set to work through the night at the UN COP29 summit in a bid to resolve deep differences over how to scale up international climate finance, after an initial proposal sparked widespread anger.
The draft agreements presented early Thursday by host Azerbaijan left core details unresolved — including how much money could be summoned to help poor countries contend with climate change and where it would come from. They also included scant references to moving away from fossil fuels, a main cause of global warming. - Bloomberg
- November 22, 2024 12:18
Cop29 climate summit live updates: To make oceans a climate priority, advocates look beyond COP29
As the world’s largest carbon sink, the ocean is a crucial bulwark against runaway global warming, yet marine issues usually receive scant consideration at the annual United Nations climate summit. While observers don’t expect a breakthrough in Baku at COP29, ocean solutions are slowly getting on the agenda.
COP26 established the “Ocean and Climate Change Dialogue,” an annual meeting convened before the climate summit to discuss marine issues. The co-facilitators of this year’s dialogue, held in June in Bonn, were allotted three minutes to present their report on the opening day of the Baku conference. - Bloomberg
- November 22, 2024 12:12
Cop29 climate talks: What’s the ‘X’ factor that could determine future of Global South
Developed countries, which built their economies on fossil fuels and are responsible for most of the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change, are still avoiding a key question: how much climate finance will they provide to developing countries each year starting in 2025? Read the full report here. - PTI
SHARE
- Copy link
- Email
- Facebook
- Telegram
- LinkedIn
- WhatsApp
- Reddit
Published on November 22, 2024
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.