UN confirms hacking of dozens of servers in sophisticated cyber attack

Are we headed for a leaner, narrower bureaucracy?
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
The United Nations on Wednesday confirmed that it had been targeted by a group of hackers across multiple office locations, according to a report in The New Humanitarian.
TNH had discovered the hack back in 2019 and was able to acquire a confidential document, confirming that a group of hackers were able to gain access to dozens of servers across the UN’s Geneva and Vienna offices. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had also been targeted.
The UN confirmed the data breach and released a statement detailing its attempts to contain the situation.
The hackers had allegedly taken advantage of a flaw in Microsoft's SharePoint software and had gained access to the servers through an unknown malware in July 2019, Engadget reported.
The UN had failed to inform its employees about the hack until TNH had broken the news. The employees were asked to change their passwords but were not informed of the data breach. The three offices collectively have more than 4,000 employees, according to the TNH report.
The incident is an apparent espionage operation, TNH reported.
The complete scope of the attack is still not known. However, the data breach could apparently lead to important information being leaked -- including the usernames and passwords of employees. The “core infrastructure” affected by the attack also included printing, anti-virus systems and security firewall. An estimated 400 GB worth of data had been downloaded, the report said.
The UN’s diplomatic status frees the organisation of legal obligations to report such breaches.
Data obtained from the OHCHR can also lead to surveillance, arrests or intimidation for human rights activists, TNH reported.
The extent of the leak and the repercussions still remain speculative.
This is not the first time that the UN has been subject to such attacks. Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News in February 2019 had reported that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) had been targeted by a Chinese government-backed agency called ‘Emissary Panda.’ The breach provided access to information about nearly every airline, airport and government aviation agency globally, according to the report.
State-sponsored cyber-attacks have been on the rise over the past few years. ZDNet in December 2019 had reported a series of phishing attacks and attempts to steal login credentials from government organisations of 22 different countries, including the US, Canada, China, Australia and Sweden.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ phone was recently allegedly hacked by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, according to reports in the Guardian and the Financial Times.
Slicing down the number of services may be a good idea, but could be tricky
How Xiaomi has cracked the code on hiring committed people
Here are factors that can make us redundant and irrelevant
Affordable pricing and premium specs make it a value-for-money deal
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
Worst of revenue decline on an annual basis is behind us: Agrawal of DSP MF
Just 8 private life insurers and 4 general insurers have increased foreign promoter holding to 49% since the ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...