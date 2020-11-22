UN organizations pass joint statement on data privacy and protection in Covid-19 response

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
All multilateral bodies of the United Nations, including UN OCHA, UNDP, UNESCO, UNHCR, UNICEF, ITU, among others, have passed the joint statement on the UN Personal Data Protection and Privacy Principles adopted by the UN System Organizations.
The guidelines were passed in order to support its use of data and technology in the Covid-19 response in a way that respects the right to privacy and other human rights and promotes economic and social development.
The agencies mentioned in the statement that the mounting evidence demonstrates that the collection, use, sharing, and further processing of data can help limit the spread of the virus. This can also aid in accelerating the recovery, especially through digital contact tracing.
The organizations believe that mobility data can assist in monitoring the spread of the virus and support the implementation of the UN System Organizations’ mandated activities.
Hence, the collection and processing of such data, including digital contact tracing and general health surveillance, may include the collection of vast amounts of personal and non-personal sensitive data.
They believe that this could have significant effects beyond the initial crisis response phase, including potentially leading to the infringement of fundamental human rights and freedoms.
This concern is especially pressing if some emergency measures introduced to address the pandemic, such as digital contact tracing, are turned into standard practice, added the statement.
Taking into account the UN Personal Data Protection and Privacy Principles, the UN Secretary-General’s policy brief included the following guidelines:
The organizations concluded that the guidelines may serve as a precedent for using data to respond to any future crises of a similar scale quickly and while respecting data protection and privacy.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
Historian Vinay Lal shows why Covid-19 is not without precedent
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...