UN Secretary General Guterres appoints Shombi Sharp as UN Resident Co-ordinator in India

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appointed Shombi Sharp of the United States as the UN Resident Co-ordinator in India with the host government's approval, according to a statement.
Sharp has "devoted more than 25 years of his career to promoting inclusive and sustainable development internationally, bringing experience he has acquired at the United Nations and externally to this new position", the UN said in the statement issued on Monday.
Within the world organisation, he most recently served as United Nations Resident Coordinator in Armenia.
Sharp has held several leadership positions at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), where he was Resident Representative in Armenia, Deputy Resident Representative in Georgia, Deputy Country Director in Lebanon, Regional HIV/AIDS Practice Team Leader for UNDP Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States in the Russian Federation, Programme Manager for the Western Balkans in New York and Assistant Resident Representative in the Russian Federation.
Prior to joining the United Nations, Sharp began his career in development with the international non-profit CARE International in Zimbabwe, the statement said.
He is a published author of works in health economics and was a United States Agency for International Development (USAID) 'policy champion' as well as a nominee for the UNDP administrator's award.
Sharp holds a postgraduate diploma in HIV/AIDS management from the National Medical University of South Africa and Stellenbosch University in South Africa, a master’s degree in economics from the University of Colorado and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Kansas.
Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the secretary general, said at a briefing that resident coordinators lead the work of "our UN teams on the ground, including our continuing support to national Covid-19 response plans to recover better for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)".
"These senior UN officials are also the representatives of the secretary-general for development at the country level," he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...