UN summit in December to push action on Covid-19 pandemic

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
The United Nations voted Thursday to hold a summit on the Covid-19 pandemic on December 3-4 to press for action on the global spread of the coronavirus and its unprecedented effects on societies, economies, jobs, global trade and travel.
The General Assembly voted 150-0, with the United States, Israel and Armenia abstaining, on a resolution authorising the meeting and spelling out arrangements. It will include recorded speeches by world leaders and a discussion led by World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Assembly President Volkan Bozkir called the high-level special session a historic moment and a test for multilateralism” that will be defined by our collective action on one of the most critical issues of our time.
If anything, it is a belated first step, he said. This is a time for action — action in memory of the souls lost to COVID-19, action to protect the most vulnerable people who are depending upon us. And action to safeguard our futures. Let us not forget that none of us are safe until we are all safe.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in an interview with The Associated Press in late October that it is very frustrating” that leaders of the 20 major industrialised nations known as the G20 didn’t come together in March and establish a coordinated response to suppress the coronavirus in all countries.
Instead, he said, they went their own ways as infections moved every way, everywhere.
ALSO READ Covid has amplified gender-based violence, mental illness, economic loss: UN chief
The UN chief recalled that at the March meeting he urged adoption of a wartime plan including a stimulus package in the trillions of dollars for businesses, workers and households in developing countries trying to tackle the pandemic, and a task force to have a combined effort to defeat the virus.”
The G20 is holding a virtual summit on November 21-22 and Guterres said the United Nations will be strongly advocating for better coordination and seeking a guarantee that any coronavirus vaccine is treated as a global public good and be made available and affordable for everyone, everywhere.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general very much hopes the UN summit soon after that will be an opportunity for states to move forward together on facing the virus, both in the immediate-term and the longer term. The General Assembly resolution, whose negotiations were led by Azerbaijan and Canada, was put to a vote after three proposed amendments were defeated.
One by the United States would have eliminated a reference to the World Health Organization, which President Donald Trump withdrew from over the UN agency’s handling of the pandemic and his allegations that the WHO has been improperly influenced by China.
An amendment proposed by Israel would have eliminated a reference to UN observer states , which include Palestine. The proposed amendment by Armenia would have eliminated a reference to the 120-member Nonaligned Movement, which initiated the call for a special session.
The resolution adopted on Thursday recognises the need for a global response to the pandemic “that is people-centred, gender-responsive, with full respect for human rights, multidimensional, coordinated, inclusive and innovative, based on unity, solidarity and multilateral cooperation.
It notes the fundamental role of the United Nations system in the comprehensive global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the crucial role played by the World Health Organization.”
The meeting is to include recorded speeches by heads of state and government of the 193 UN member nations, the observer states of Palestine and the Holy See, and time permitting a limited number of non-governmental organisations.
Diplomats said a proposal to have WHO chief Ghebreyesus speak at the opening was dropped during negotiations, but he will make a presentation and lead a dialogue during the summit’s second day. There will not be a final joint statement.
“The point of this special session is first of all to bring the membership together and to move forward collectively in fighting the pandemic, General Assembly spokesman Brenden Varma said after the vote. It’s also an opportunity to come and identify the gaps that exist right now in our response to the pandemic.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
The vote count in the US general election reveals a deepening of the schisms that brought Trump to power
A dargah in a North Karnataka village retains the secular traditions and principles that once defined India
To ask, did you hide feminine symbols in the patriarchal Church of the time?
Terrie Samundra’s Kaali Khuhi, now streaming on Netflix, uses the horror genre to highlight Punjab’s history ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...