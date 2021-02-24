UNICEF begins shipping syringes for Covid-19 vaccine global roll-out under COVAX

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has sent 100,000 syringes and 1,000 safety boxes for Covid-19 vaccinations to the Maldives.
The shipment has been carried out by air freight from UNICEF’s humanitarian warehouse in Dubai. This was part of the first wave of Covid-19-related syringe shipments to begin rolling out ahead.
Also read: UN gets airlines to deliver Covid-19 vaccines on priority
Others in the first wave of shipments include Côte d’Ivoire and São Tomé and Príncipe, UNICEF revealed in its official release.
Over the next few weeks, UNICEF will ship over 14.5 million 0.5 ml and 0.3 ml auto-disable syringes to more than 30 countries. While the 0.5 ml syringes are meant for use with the Serum Institute of India/AstraZeneca vaccine, the 0.3 ml ones are to be used with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“In this global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, syringes are as vital as the vaccine itself,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.
Fore added: “It is critical to have adequate supplies of syringes already in place in every country before the vaccine arrives so that the vaccine can be administered safely. This would allow immunisation to start immediately and help turn the tide on this terrible virus.”
The countries that will receive syringes in this initial tranche are the countries listed under the COVAX facility by the World Health Organisation.
The 0.5 ml syringes are being dispatched from UNICEF’s humanitarian warehouse in Dubai. While the 0.3 ml and 2 ml syringes will be transported directly from a manufacturer in Spain.
UNICEF revealed that the consignments will also include safety boxes for the safe disposal of syringes.
Both syringes are of the auto-disable type, which means they cannot be used again after a single dose of vaccine has been administered. This is done to reduce the risk of infection from blood-borne diseases as a result of syringe re-use.
In all, UNICEF will be supplying up to one billion syringes and 10 million safety boxes to countries in 2021 to ensure they are ready for Covid-19 vaccinations.
For this, UNICEF created a stockpile of around half a billion syringes in its warehouses in Copenhagen and Dubai for the broader rollout of Covid-19 vaccines in 82 low- and lower-middle-income countries.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...