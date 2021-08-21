World

UNICEF warns millions of Lebanese face water shortages

Reuters Beirut | Updated on August 21, 2021

Country facing a lack of fuel oil and gasoline. Vital facilities such as hospitals and health centres without access to safe water due to electricity shortages

More than 4 million people in Lebanon could face a critical shortage of water or be cut off completely in the coming days due to a severe fuel crisis, UNICEF warned.

Lebanon, with a population of 6 million, is at a low point in a two-year financial meltdown, with a lack of fuel oil and gasoline meaning extensive blackouts and long lines at the few gas stations still operating.

“Vital facilities such as hospitals and health centres have been without access to safe water due to electricity shortages, putting lives at risk,” UNICEF Executive Director, Henrietta Fore, said in a statement.

“If four million people are forced to resort to unsafe and costly sources of water, public health and hygiene will be compromised, and Lebanon could see an increase in water-borne diseases, in addition to the surge in Covid-19 cases,” she said, urging the formation of a new government to tackle the crisis.

Published on August 21, 2021

